Los Angeles woman discovers dead body wrapped in plastic in son's room

It's a mother's worst nightmare coming true, discovering a dead body in son's room.

The series of events began unfolding on Sunday night at 1.15am when a Los Angeles woman (name not revealed) stepped into her son's room to investigate a distinct smell of gas. Upon entering, she stumbled upon a disturbing crime scene, where a dead body was wrapped in plastic.

The body has been identified as 30-year-old Hannah Rachel Collins, as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. However, numerous unanswered questions persist about the gruesome murder. The circumstances surrounding her death, including the cause and timing, remain unknown.

Authorities have described the suspect in Collins' murder as a 26-year-old Hispanic man. However, they have withheld his name as their search for him continued on Tuesday.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced Collins dead. At the time of the grim discovery, the homeowner's son was nowhere to be found.

The duration of time the 30-year-old victim had spent in that room remains unclear. Collins had recently celebrated her birthday just two weeks prior, according to information released by the coroner's office, which described her as a Caucasian woman.

The LAPD has initiated a homicide investigation, although officials have refrained from sharing details about its progress when questioned by The New York Post. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, according to police. No further details are available in the case

