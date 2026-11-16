As the United Kingdom rethinks its 2016 decision to leave the European Union, prime minister Andy Burnham has stated the country has "lost more than it has gained" due to Brexit.

The UK PM, however, has added that while the decision was not wrong, the way Brexit was implemented and carried out has gravely impacted the nation's economy. (via REUTERS)

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The remarks from Burnham, who has been a critic of Brexit and has stated that his cabinet will look into improving ties with the EU, come ahead of the EU Summit in Brussels on November 20, 2026.

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According to a BBC report, Burnham's latest remarks were made during the Lord Mayor's Banquet on Monday and, based on a pre-brief to the media, Burnham is expected to compare the UK's Brexit deal to the "emperor's new clothes" - saying "a needlessly hard Brexit" created barriers for businesses and the promise to "take back control" was not delivered.

"The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we have gained," the Labour leader said.

Burnham is also expected to make similar remarks during the Brussels summit later this week, where he is pushing for a deal with the EU, which will also restate his commitment to Labour's 2024 general election manifesto pledge that there would be "no return to the single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement".

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{{^usCountry}} Since assuming office in September 2026, Burnham has stated that he wants to work towards resetting Britain's relationship with the EU. The UK PM, however, has added that while the decision was not wrong, the way Brexit was implemented and carried out has gravely impacted the nation's economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since assuming office in September 2026, Burnham has stated that he wants to work towards resetting Britain's relationship with the EU. The UK PM, however, has added that while the decision was not wrong, the way Brexit was implemented and carried out has gravely impacted the nation's economy. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of the speech at Lord Mayor's banquet, UK foreign secretary Ed Miliband said the Brexit deal had hurt trade with the EU, and Burnham was seeking to fix that.

"People voted for Brexit primarily because they wanted positive economic change,” Miliband told Sky News, adding that the result has been "the opposite.”

Burnham blames the Tories

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The UK PM also accused the Conservative Party of having “burned all our bridges” with the European Union after Brexit and said a new deal he hopes to secure with the EU next week will “get food prices down” and put more money in the pockets of British exporters.

"I think the Conservatives gave Britain a harsher and harder Brexit than people thought they were getting when they voted in 2016, because they burned all of our bridges in the aftermath, with the EU, and so I’m going to lead as prime minister on this issue, and I’m going to go and try and get the best deal I can for Wales, for those here who could benefit, Welsh farmers, exporters of Welsh shellfish and Welsh lamb," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian UK at the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday.

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Meanwhile, the Conservative Party, under whom the Brexit deal was signed, have said that the Labour party are "dragging us into the European Union via the back door with their EU reset".