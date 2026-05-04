Low risk to public, no travel restrictions needed: WHO on hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise vessel

An outbreak of Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise vessel in the Atlantic Ocean has created ripples and triggered health concerns across the globe. At least three people have died so far, and one is said to be critical after the outbreak on cruise. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), testing is underway, with at least five more cases of infection suspected. An archive image of the cruise ship Hondius, in Vlissingen, Netherlands May 17, 2025. (via REUTERS)

Amid concerns, the WHO Europe has said the suspected outbreak of hantavirus presents a low risk to the public.

"The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic or travel restrictions," the World Health Organization's director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement, AFP reported. Kluge added that hantavirus infections were "uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents"

In its first statement on the crisis, the vessel's operator Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed three deaths on board the MV Hondius, travelling across from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde off the coast of west Africa.

What we know about the hantavirus victims South Africa's health ministry has said that a British national was in critical condition after a Netherlands-based cruise ship was hit by a suspected outbreak of hantavirus.

The ship, carrying about 150 tourists from various countries, had departed Ushuaia, Southern Argentina, for Canary Islands about three weeks ago.

The ministry also gave details about the individuals on-board the cruise vessel. First patient was a 70-year-old make passenger who died on arrival at St Helena Island, the ministry was quoted as saying by Reuters. The second victim was a 69-year-old female who died at a health facility in South Africa.

The WHO also said that they are ‘acting with urgency’ to support the response to the hantavirus outbreak on the Atlantic cruise vessel.

Dutch to repatriate two sick passengers Amid the outbreak, the Dutch authorities will attempt to repatriate two sick people from a cruise ship battling a suspected outbreak of hantavirus that has already claimed three lives, the vessel's operator said, AFP reported.

In its first statement on the crisis, Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed it was dealing with "a serious medical situation" on board the MV Hondius, travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde.

Confirming the deaths, the operator said two died on board, while another passed awat after disembarking the ship. One passenger is in intensive care in Johannesburg and two others "require urgent medical care," the statement said.

"Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort to organise the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius from Cape Verde to the Netherlands," the operator said.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde health authorities have said they have decided not to authorise the hantavirus-linked cruise ship to dock at the port of Praia, as a precautionary measure.

With inputs from agencies