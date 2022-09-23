Magnitude 4.5 earthquake briefly shakes Tokyo buildings
Published on Sep 23, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Tokyo Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
Reuters |
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 briefly struck the southern part of Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Friday, authorities said, shaking buildings in Tokyo.
Ibaraki is in the Kanto region of Japan's main island of Honshu that includes the greater Tokyo area. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
Topics