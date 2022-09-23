Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake briefly shakes Tokyo buildings

Published on Sep 23, 2022 02:58 PM IST

Tokyo Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

Tokyo Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injury or damage. (Representative Image/HT)
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 briefly struck the southern part of Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Friday, authorities said, shaking buildings in Tokyo.

Ibaraki is in the Kanto region of Japan's main island of Honshu that includes the greater Tokyo area. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

