Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:55 AM IST

Chile Earthquake: The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said.(Representational)
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said.

The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6.

