Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Three killed in magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Iran: Report
world news

Three killed in magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Iran: Report

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
File Photo (Representative Image)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Reuters |

At least three people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday, state television reported.

"Unfortunately up to now we have had three deaths and eight wounded," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran's Gulf coast, told the television.

Iranian media put the strength of the quake at 6.1 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had a 6.0 magnitude. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP