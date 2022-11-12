Home / World News / Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits offshore from Fiji region, no tsunami warning

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits offshore from Fiji region, no tsunami warning

world news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Earthquake Fiji: There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

Earthquake Fiji: There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake.(Representational)
Earthquake Fiji: There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake.(Representational)
Reuters |

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit 399 km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.

Read more: Twitter manager vomited after Elon Musk ordered him to fire employees: Report

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake fiji
earthquake fiji

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out