Maine mass shooting suspect, who killed 18 people in US' state, found dead

The suspect in the mass killing of 18 people and wounding 13 in Lewiston city in the US state of Maine was found dead on Friday, after around 48 hours of the lethal shooting rampage that shook the entire country.

This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who police have identified as a person of interest in connection to mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.(AP)

According to US news broadcast ABC News, an unnamed law enforcement source confirmed that suspect Rober Card was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Associated Press, a note was found at a house in connection with the suspect which was addressed to his son. The official said that it is a sucide note, however, it didn't provide any specific motive for the shooting.

On Wednesday night, Card, a military reservist in the US Army, opened fire inside a bowling alley and then went to a nearby bar to fatally shoot 18 people. The deceased ranged in age from 14 to 76. According to reports, a teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter were among the dead.

A massive search operation was carried out after the shooting, a lockdown was also imposed in the city which was later lifted on Friday.

In response to the tragic incident, President Joe Biden has ordered all US flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday.

The recent mass killing in Maine's second-largest city is the 36th such incident that took place in the United States this year, according to data collated jointly by the Associated Press, USA Today in association with the Northwestern University.

The investigating officials also found Card's cellphone in the house. A gun was also discovered inside a vehicle that he abandoned.

According to Card's relatives, he discussed about hearing voices with them and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar. He was earlier taken by police after military officials complained of him acting erratically.

