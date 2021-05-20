Home / World News / ‘Majority of 80 million jabs to be routed via Covax’: US official
world news

‘Majority of 80 million jabs to be routed via Covax’: US official

Gayle Smith, the coordinator for the global Covid-19 response at the US state department, said the efforts of the US administration are focused on covering gaps in three areas - dose-sharing, increasing the supply of vaccines, and financing for the Covax facility.
By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:59 AM IST
“We intend that the allocation of the vaccines will include a substantial portion through Covax, but we have not made final decisions,” Smith, a former USAID director, told reporters.(Bloomberg)

A substantial part of the 80 million Covid-19 vaccines to be donated by the US will be rolled out through the WHO-backed Covax facility, though country-specific allocations are yet to be made, President Joe Biden’s pointperson for the global pandemic response said on Wednesday.

Gayle Smith, the coordinator for the global Covid-19 response at the US state department, said the efforts of the US administration are focused on covering gaps in three areas - dose-sharing, increasing the supply of vaccines, and financing for the Covax facility. Biden announced on Monday the US will share 20 million doses from its surplus stocks of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the end of June. This will be in addition to the earlier commitment to share 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“We intend that the allocation of the vaccines will include a substantial portion through Covax, but we have not made final decisions,” Smith, a former USAID director, told reporters.

The US is confident that Covax, the largest vaccine delivery platform, will undertake fair and science and data-based allocation of Covid-19 vaccines, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP