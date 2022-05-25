Makeup artist who fled Ukraine war takes part in Cannes, says 'Everything looks like is it all true?'
- "One day before the war started I was arguing with my uncle because he told me soon the war would start. I didn't believe him but I went to sleep and I felt something unusual -- it was fear," she recalled.
Miracles do happen! At least so is the story of Aliona Antonova, a makeup artist from Ukraine, who fled the war-torn country after the fateful events of February 24 when Russia announced "special military operations" in the country. Little did she know that after fleeing Ukraine she would find herself among the biggest stars of the world's top film festival, yes! you heard that right - Cannes.
Her ‘straight-out-of-a-book’ story (with the maximum drama) began on a frightening morning three months ago, a chapter that has changed the lives of millions of Ukrainians.
"One day before the war started I was arguing with my uncle because he told me soon the war would start. I didn't believe him but I went to sleep and I felt something unusual -- it was fear," she recalled.
The worst fears came true when they woke up to the news the next morning, with her brother telling her to prepare to flee the country. "I called a taxi to check on my salon and heard a bomb and was in shock," she told AFP.
While she hated to leave her home and the beloved city, she had to make a tough decision – albeit a wise one- of escaping to Moldova. By chance, her four-year-old son Micha was already with her parents in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau for a family celebration.
She used her social media handle on Instagram and quickly landed work in western European countries which had opened their borders to Ukrainians, doing makeovers and tutorials in cities like Brussels and Berlin.
“2.5 months later I'm in Cannes, and now everything looks like “is it all true?” she writes (lossely translated) on her Instagram handle, which has a following of over 72,000 people.
Even back in Odessa, she had set her sights on Cannes one day because "all stars are usually in America but it's very far away -- this is the closest place with so many stars" in one place at one time.
Since she set up shop she's been doing a brisk business, with the protagonists of the Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler" among her favourite Cannes clients. "They were so fun!"
Starstruck, she's already spotted Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway, as well as Brazilian model and actress Adriana Lima.
"I believe in my destiny," she told AFP.
Speaking about what the future holds, Antonova admits to fighting back tears, but sometimes the anxiety gets the better of her.
"I think all the world is surprised how brave our people are," she said.
"I hope it will finish very soon. But anyway when the war will be finished, it will be very hard for our people to (rebuild) everything.
"No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Now I'm on my way but I want to feel light. I'm trying to be optimistic."
(With agency inputs)
-
Children killed at Texas school visited the zoo, had summer holidays in 2 days
Robb Elementary School in Texas' Uvalde - the scene of yet another horrific school shooting in the United States - was due to close for summer holidays in two days. In celebration of the forthcoming holidays the 570 children enrolled there had visited the zoo and played games, and Tuesday was meant to be an 'awards day'… they were told to have fun and dress up for a theme party.
-
‘When in God's name…': 5 things Joe Biden said after Texas school shooting
United States president Joe Biden made an emotional appeal to curb America's gun culture Tuesday night after a gunman - a teenage boy - shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Speaking from the White House barely an hour after the Texas shootings, Biden called for action and blamed gun manufacturers and their supporters for blocking targeted legislation.
-
Texas mass shooting: 'Since 2009… 274 shootings, 1,536 killed,' says US group
Biden, Obama hit out at 'gun lobby': 'our country is paralyzed' MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, February 2018 An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, December 2012 A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators.
-
North Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles, says Seoul
South Korea's government says one of the three weapons North Korea launched Wednesday was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea's long-range missile program is aimed at obtaining an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the mainland U.S. South Korea's military earlier said North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off the North's east coast, resuming its weapons launches after about two weeks.
-
Imran Khan demands dismissal of US diplomat over ‘bad manners’
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for the sacking of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia, Donald Lu for his "sheer arrogance and bad manners". The ousted PM accused the American diplomat of threatening Pakistan's former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed as he doubled down on his claim of “foreign conspiracy” behind the regime change, Dawn reported citing Khan's interview with CNN.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics