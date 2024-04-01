Malaysia King Gifts Honey to Anti-Graft Chief, Tells Him to ‘Go Catch Bees’

After two months in power, Malaysia’s King Ibrahim Iskandar drove home his point that his “honeymoon” phase of ruling was over — with a pot of the sweet, sticky substance beloved by many. HT Image

The monarch gifted the honey to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Azam Baki on Monday, during a thirty-minute meeting at the national palace, according to the king’s Facebook post. He reiterated that fighting graft would be among his priorities throughout his reign.

“As I said previously, my honeymoon is over, now go catch the bees,” King Ibrahim told Azam as he presented the gift, which he said symbolized the end of the phase. The monarch in March said he would begin his “real way of ruling” once his reign reached the two-month mark.

King Ibrahim, who is from the southernmost state of Johor, took the throne in late January under a unique constitutional monarchy where nine state royals take turns to serve five-year terms. The role of the king, while mostly ceremonial, has become increasingly important in determining who holds power in the Southeast Asian nation that has seen prime ministers hold the job for an average of less than two years since 2018.

Ahead of his ascension, the king shared his plans to clamp down on corruption and proposed that the MACC report directly to him.

Anti-graft authorities in January ordered Mahathir Mohamad’s two eldest sons to declare their assets dating back to 1981, the year their father became prime minister. The sons said last month that the MACC ordered them to assist with an investigation into their father, revealing for the first time that a monthslong probe is targeting the 98-year-old former premier. The agency is also investigating Daim Zainuddin, a former finance minister and close aide to Mahathir.

