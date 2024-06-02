Maldives bans Israelis over Gaza offensive; Tel Aviv asks citizens to leave island nation

The Maldives has banned entry of the people of Israel to protest against the latter's months-long Gaza offensive. Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu(AP file photo)

The president of the island nation, Mohamed Muizzu, has resolved to impose a ban on those bearing Israeli passports, his office said on Saturday.

The statement, however, didn't give details as to when the new law will take effect.

Muizzu also announced a national fundraising campaign called "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine".

The move comes amid pressure from the opposition and the government's allies to ban the people of Israel from the Maldives to protest against the war in Gaza, which has resulted in the killings of thousands of civilians.

The Maldives had lifted an old ban on Israeli citizens in the early 1990s. The country had also restored diplomatic relations in 2010. However, the attempts to normalise the relations ended with former president Mohamed Nasheed's ouster from power in 2012, reported AFP.

Israel warns its citizens

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also urged its citizens to not travel to the Maldives.

It also warned its citizens to leave the country.

"For Israeli citizens staying in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, since if they fall into distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to help," the ministry said, per AFP.

In the Gaza war, which was triggered by the murders of 1189 people of Israel by Hamas, at least 36,439 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Tel Aviv's strikes.

Israeli tourism to the Maldives sees a slump this year

Tourism is the mainstay of the Maldives' economy. Israeli tourism to the country is down 88 percent over the first four month of this year compared to the corresponding period last year.