Man arrested for attempted murder after former Japan PM shot: Report
Published on Jul 08, 2022 09:09 AM IST
AFP |
A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was apparently shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech, local media reported.
The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
