Man attacks 2 women tourists near Germany's Neuschwanstein castle, 1 killed: Report

Reuters |
Jun 15, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The 21-year-old woman died in a hospital overnight, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital with injuries, ZDF reported.

One of two women attacked by a man near the tourist attraction of Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany has died, reported German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday, citing a spokesperson for state prosecutors in Kempten.

The 21-year-old woman died in a hospital overnight, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital with injuries, ZDF reported.

The suspect has been arrested, said the spokesperson, according to ZDF.

State prosecutors did not immediately comment to Reuters.

According to German daily Bild, the women ran into the man on a scenic bridge with a view of the world-famous castle, where a scuffle ensued after he sexually harassed them. He then threw both women over the railing of the bridge into a ravine below, Bild reported.

