Home / World News / Man behind one of UK's biggest money laundering ops caught in London-Dubai cash smuggling

Man behind one of UK's biggest money laundering ops caught in London-Dubai cash smuggling

world news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 02:05 PM IST
The cash couriers were given business class flights to take advantage of a larger luggage allowance and check-in closer to the departure time, investigators said.
(Representative photo)
(Representative photo)
Bloomberg |

The ringleader of one of the UK’s largest money laundering operations was jailed for nine years and seven months after investigators caught couriers smuggling suitcases packed with bags of cash flying to Dubai.

Abdullah Mohammed Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi arranged for a network of couriers to fly £104 million ($127 million) of street cash to Dubai over nearly two years through to October 2020, the National Crime Agency said. Alfalasi pleaded guilty earlier this month.

The couriers were given business class flights to take advantage of a larger luggage allowance and check-in closer to the departure time, investigators said. Around £500,000 was crammed into suitcases that were then packed with coffee granules or sprayed with air freshener to disguise the scent from sniffer dogs. In total more than 80 flights were taken.

“There is no doubt that this was a considerable network under your charge, not your sole charge, you were a principal but it is clear that there were others involved,” Judge Simon Davis said handing down the sentence.

British police have targeted London to Dubai laundering routes, concerned that criminal cash becomes much harder to trace when it’s taken out of the country. The United Arab Emirates has been in the spotlight over dirty money flows and in March, the global financial crimes watchdog placed the country on a gray list for failing to do enough to uncover illicit funds.

Police arrested the Emirati at an apartment belonging to his wife in London’s upmarket Mayfair district last year. Alfalasi offered a “money laundering service” to criminal organizations in both the UK and other European countries, prosecutors said.

“He is the useful idiot in a way,” Adrian Darbishire, Alfalasi’s lawyer, said in court Thursday. The people behind the operation have found someone who is willing to “stick their head above parapet.”

“He has done something very bad and something very stupid and he is the one who finds himself in court saddled with the implications of £100 million,” he said.

The money, believed to be the profits from drug sales, was converted into dirhams in Dubai, the NCA said. The couriers were paid between £3,000 and £8,000 a trip.

“Cash is the lifeblood of organized crime groups which they reinvest into activities such as drug trafficking which fuel violence around the world,” said Ian Truby, a senior investigating officer at the NCA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dubai london smuggling + 1 more
dubai london smuggling
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • File photo of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    Hopes US, China can manage Taiwan differences 'in wise way': Blinken

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced hope of managing differences over Taiwan with China after Beijing's furious warnings against a potential visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "It would be important as part of our shared responsibility to continue to manage this in a wise way that doesn't create the prospect for conflict and keeping open lines of communication on this issue," Blinken told reporters.

  • A flooded street is pictured in the UAE's Fujairah emirate following heavy rainfall on Friday.&nbsp;

    UAE: Seven Asian expatriates found dead after floods

    Seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates following recent floods across the country, the UAE's interior ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that field units are still carrying out evacuations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.

  • Currently, federal guidelines limit a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people over age 50 and people over age 12 who are immunocompromised. (AP)

    US plans to offer updated Covid booster shots in September: NYT

    Washington: The US government decided against expanding the eligibility for the second Covid booster because Pfizer and Moderna have said they will update their existing vaccines to perform better against a more transmissible Omicron variant, a New York Times report said on Friday. Currently, federal guidelines limit a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people over age 50 and people over age 12 who are immunocompromised.

  • Representational image.

    Iran executes three women in single day: Report

    Iran this week executed three women in the space of a single day, all on charges of murdering their husbands, an NGO said on Friday. Norway-based Iran Human Rights said that on July 27 three women were executed in different prisons for murdering their husbands in separate cases, meaning at least 10 women have now been executed by Iran in 2022. An Afghan national, Senobar Jalali, was executed in a prison outside Tehran, it said.

  • Following the explosion, a video is going viral on social media where the people are seen in panic and seeking to take shelter at a safe location.

    Several injured in blast at Kabul International Cricket Stadium

    An explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament and as per media reports, several people were injured. According to Abdulhaq Omeri, an Afghanistan-based journalist, a blast took off inside the Kabul international cricket ground during the Shepgize cricket tournament in Afghanistan. The video taken after the explosion at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is going viral on social media. More details are not yet available.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out