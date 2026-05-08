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Man charged with harassing former Prince Andrew near his home

Police said the suspect was arrested Wednesday evening after a man was reported "behaving in an intimidating manner" near Andrew's home.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 01:16 pm IST
PTI |
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A man has been charged with harassing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after reports that the former Prince Andrew was threatened by a masked man while walking dogs near his home.

The former prince is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.(AP)

Alex Jenkinson, 39, is due at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday to face two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress. Norfolk Constabulary announced the charges on Thursday night.

Police said the suspect was arrested Wednesday evening after a man was reported "behaving in an intimidating manner" near Andrew's home in eastern England.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that a man wearing a ski mask ran toward the former royal while shouting abuse.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, the younger brother of King Charles III, moved to the king's private Sandringham Estate, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) north of London, after he was evicted from his longtime home near Windsor Castle following revelations about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Police had previously said they were "assessing" reports that Mountbatten-Windsor sent trade information to Epstein, a wealthy investor and convicted sex offender, in 2010, when the former prince was the UK special envoy for international trade.

Correspondence between the two men was released by the U.S. Justice Department along with millions of pages of documents from the American investigation into Epstein.

 
jeffrey epstein prince andrew
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