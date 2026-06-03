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Man held for murder of Indo-Canadian businessman

Canada's police arrested Brian Kiraly-Miller, 32, for the January murder of Indo-Canadian businessman Baljinder Singh in Surrey, linked to gang activity.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 03:06 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
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Canada police has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old male in connection with the murder of an Indo-Canadian businessman this January.

Indo-Canadian businessman Baljinder Singh Garcha, who was murdered in Surrey on Tuesday. (Credit: IHIT)

The arrest of Brian Kiraly-Miller was announced on Tuesday by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). He is alleged to have murdered 46-year-old businessman Baljinder Singh in Surrey, British Columbia, on January 13.

Kiraly-Miller faces a first degree murder charge. “First-degree murder is the most serious offence, and the laying of this charge reflects our ongoing commitment to these complex homicide investigations,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said in a statement.

No motive has been attributed as yet for the homicide. “While details about the motive and circumstances cannot be shared due to the ongoing court proceedings, investigators can confirm this was a targeted shooting,” the spokesperson added.

The outlet Vancouver Sun reported that Kiraly-Miller was convicted of conspiracy to murder in 2021, and had connections to the gang Wolf Pack.

On June 11, another local businessman Satwinder Sharma was shot dead, again in Abbotsford.

While the investigation into Garcha’s killing has yielded an arrest, IHIT continues to seek the killer of yet another Indo-Canadian, 18-year-old Gaurav Deol, the victim of a shooting in Surrey on May 31.

He was identified as the person shot while in a vehicle by IHIT. That vehicle crashed into a pole and Deol was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, preliminary information indicated this was a targeted incident linked to gang activity.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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