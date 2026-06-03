Man held for murder of Indo-Canadian businessman

Canada police has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old male in connection with the murder of an Indo-Canadian businessman this January.

Indo-Canadian businessman Baljinder Singh Garcha, who was murdered in Surrey on Tuesday. (Credit: IHIT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrest of Brian Kiraly-Miller was announced on Tuesday by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). He is alleged to have murdered 46-year-old businessman Baljinder Singh in Surrey, British Columbia, on January 13.

Kiraly-Miller faces a first degree murder charge. “First-degree murder is the most serious offence, and the laying of this charge reflects our ongoing commitment to these complex homicide investigations,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said in a statement.

No motive has been attributed as yet for the homicide. “While details about the motive and circumstances cannot be shared due to the ongoing court proceedings, investigators can confirm this was a targeted shooting,” the spokesperson added.

The outlet Vancouver Sun reported that Kiraly-Miller was convicted of conspiracy to murder in 2021, and had connections to the gang Wolf Pack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Just after noon on January 13, officers from the Surrey Police Service (SPS), responding to calls, located Garcha “apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.” While emergency personnel attended to him, he “was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just after noon on January 13, officers from the Surrey Police Service (SPS), responding to calls, located Garcha “apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.” While emergency personnel attended to him, he “was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police also responded to a vehicle fire in the vicinity which investigators believed was related to the ongoing investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also responded to a vehicle fire in the vicinity which investigators believed was related to the ongoing investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Garcha was described as a well-known member of the Surrey business community and owned a wedding photography business, limousine service and a banquet hall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garcha was described as a well-known member of the Surrey business community and owned a wedding photography business, limousine service and a banquet hall. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Garcha is the latest among multiple Indo-Canadian businessmen murdered within the last year in the Lower Mainland region of BC. In October, Darshan Singh Sahsi, 68, was identified as the victim of a “targeted” shooting in the town of Abbotsford. Sahsi ran the Canam International, which is considered among the world’s leading recyclers of clothing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garcha is the latest among multiple Indo-Canadian businessmen murdered within the last year in the Lower Mainland region of BC. In October, Darshan Singh Sahsi, 68, was identified as the victim of a “targeted” shooting in the town of Abbotsford. Sahsi ran the Canam International, which is considered among the world’s leading recyclers of clothing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On June 11, another local businessman Satwinder Sharma was shot dead, again in Abbotsford.

While the investigation into Garcha’s killing has yielded an arrest, IHIT continues to seek the killer of yet another Indo-Canadian, 18-year-old Gaurav Deol, the victim of a shooting in Surrey on May 31.

He was identified as the person shot while in a vehicle by IHIT. That vehicle crashed into a pole and Deol was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, preliminary information indicated this was a targeted incident linked to gang activity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

murder arrest Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON