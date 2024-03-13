Man hijacks bus, shoots two passengers in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro

A gunman was holding bus passengers hostage at the main station in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro Tuesday, after shooting and wounding at least two people, police said. People are evacuated outside the Novo Rio bus terminal after a gunman hold passengers hostage in Rio de Janeiro, (AFP)

The area has been cordoned off and agents from the elite Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) unit were "conducting negotiations on site," Rio military police said in a statement.

Local media reported 18 people were being held.

"A man shot two people and took hostages on a bus at the Novo Rio bus station," police said, adding the wounded had been taken to hospital.

Images broadcast by the Globonews channel showed chaos at the station in the center of Rio, where buses leave for all regions of Brazil.

"A man drew a gun, started shooting and entered the bus. I have two friends on this bus, everyone is desperate, we don't know what will happen," a witness told the broadcaster.

In 2000, a hostage situation on a bus in a residential area of Rio de Janeiro left two people dead.

The incident kept the nation rapt as it was broadcast live on television for hours, and inspired the 2008 movie "Last Stop 174."

In 2019, a hijacker armed with what turned out to be a fake gun was shot and killed by police in Rio after he held a busload of passengers hostage for several hours on a major bridge linking the city to the town of Niteroi.