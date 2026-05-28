Man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ stabs four at Swiss train station

A man stabbed and wounded four people at a train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur on Thursday before being arrested, according to police and local media reports.

Police said the motive behind the stabbing remains under investigation.(Representational image)

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The attack took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Winterthur train station in northeastern Switzerland near Zurich. Zurich regional police said the suspect, a 31-year-old Swiss man, was taken into custody after the incident.

Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported that the attacker stabbed four men across three locations at the station. Witnesses quoted by local media said the suspect repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

Eyewitnesses also said a group of school children had just passed the attacker before a teacher stepped in to protect them.

“He had a knife in his hand,” a witness told Swiss outlet Blick. “Everyone was screaming and running away.”

Police said the motive behind the stabbing remains under investigation. The conditions of the injured were not immediately known.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, authorities confirmed that a major police operation was underway in Winterthur after reports emerged that at least one person had been stabbed at the city’s train station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, authorities confirmed that a major police operation was underway in Winterthur after reports emerged that at least one person had been stabbed at the city’s train station. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Winterthur, Switzerland’s sixth-largest city, has a population of around 123,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Winterthur, Switzerland’s sixth-largest city, has a population of around 123,000. {{/usCountry}}

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