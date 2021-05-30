Manhunt underway in France after shooting at police

A gendarmerie operation is underway in the town of Lardin-Saint-Lazare in the southwest of France after a man who shot at the police escaped, the prefect of the Dordogne region is warning locals to stay indoors.

"#Urgent A gendarmerie operation underway at Lardin Saint Lazare. Local residents are asked to stay at home," the prefect tweeted on Sunday morning.

The police were called to resolve a family dispute on Saturday night when a woman's ex-partner came to her home with a gun and attacked her new partner. The woman's ex-partner, who is a former military, then shot at the police, damaging two vehicles before running away.

According to past records, the man is known for domestic violence and was prohibited from approaching the woman's home.

The man was located in a forest on Sunday morning. Two helicopters are flying over the village and 150 soldiers have been deployed to the scene.