Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Manhunt underway in France after shooting at police
world news

Manhunt underway in France after shooting at police

The man was located in a forest on Sunday morning. Two helicopters are flying over the village and 150 soldiers have been deployed to the scene.
ANI | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 06:25 PM IST
According to past records, the man is known for domestic violence and was prohibited from approaching the woman's home.(Bloomberg)

A gendarmerie operation is underway in the town of Lardin-Saint-Lazare in the southwest of France after a man who shot at the police escaped, the prefect of the Dordogne region is warning locals to stay indoors.

"#Urgent A gendarmerie operation underway at Lardin Saint Lazare. Local residents are asked to stay at home," the prefect tweeted on Sunday morning.

The police were called to resolve a family dispute on Saturday night when a woman's ex-partner came to her home with a gun and attacked her new partner. The woman's ex-partner, who is a former military, then shot at the police, damaging two vehicles before running away.

According to past records, the man is known for domestic violence and was prohibited from approaching the woman's home.

The man was located in a forest on Sunday morning. Two helicopters are flying over the village and 150 soldiers have been deployed to the scene.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP