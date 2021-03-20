Home / World News / Maninder Sidhu named as Canadian Parliamentary secretary
world news

Maninder Sidhu named as Canadian Parliamentary secretary

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named 36-year-old Indo-Canadian Maninder Sidhu, a first-term Parliament member, as a parliamentary secretary to international development minister Karina Gould
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Sidhu ran a customs brokerage business before he entered politics. (Sourced Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named 36-year-old Indo-Canadian Maninder Sidhu, a first-term Parliament member, as a parliamentary secretary to international development minister Karina Gould.

Sidhu, who was elected to the House of Commons for the first time in October 2019 from Brampton East, tweeted his appreciation for the appointment, saying he was “excited and truly honoured.” He replaces another Indo-Canadian lawmaker Kamal Khera, who resigned in January after it emerged that she had travelled to the US during the Christmas break even as the government warned against non-essential travel outside the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sidhu, a Sikh with roots in Punjab, is an alumnus of the University of Waterloo. He is married and has two daughters. Sidhu ran a customs brokerage business before he entered politics.

Sidhu’s appointment was part of a reshuffle that has led to the induction of new appointees and changes in some portfolios of the 38 parliamentary secretaries. There are also three Indo-Canadians in Trudeau’s Cabinet including defence minister Harjit Sajjan. Anita Anand is the public services and procurement minister. Bardish Chagger is the diversity and inclusion and youth minister.

“Parliamentary secretaries support ministers to deliver real, positive results for Canadians. I am confident that this team’s dedication, skills, and experience will help us continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, keep Canadians safe and supported, and build a more resilient Canada for everyone,” Trudeau said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit

Ex-Chinese officials see areas for co-operation after Alaska mess

Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut, says police

6 women's clubs receive 680,000 pounds in support grants from UK government

Parliamentary secretaries form a link between ministries and Parliament. They also help with legislative business.

Arif Virani is the other Indian-origin parliamentary secretary in the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP