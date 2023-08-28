March 4 trial date set for Donald Trump in case on overturning election

A judge set a March 4 trial date for former US president Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington which charged him with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The decision from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a defence request to push the trial back until April 2026 about a year and a half after the 2024 election. It also sets the date later than the January time proposed by special counsel Jack Smith's team.

Tanya Chutkan told both sides at the outset of the status conference that she considered neither proposal acceptable. “These proposals are obviously very far apart. Neither of them is acceptable,” she said.

Donald Trump was charged earlier this month in a four-count indictment with planning to undo his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. He also faces a separate federal case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida property, Mar-a-Lago and refusing to give them back. That case is currently set for trial next May 20.

The former US president also faces state cases in New York and Georgia as Manhattan prosecutors charged him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actor who said she had an extramarital affair with Trump. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have charged Donald Trump and 18 others in a racketeering conspiracy aimed at undoing that state's 2020 election. He surrendered Thursday in that case, posing for the first mug shot in American history of a former US president.

This comes as Donald Trump is an early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

