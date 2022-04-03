Global cases dropped as March ended, concerns over new XE variant: 10 updates

An increase in Covid cases in the first two weeks of March in several European countries, and China and South Korea, among other nations, had kept the world on edge amid fears of resurgence of deadly waves that put the global health systems under pressure. In a sign of relief, however, during the week between March 21 and March 27, the number of fresh Covid cases worldwide dropped by 14 per cent, as compared to the previous week, the WHO has said in its latest report. The global body has also raised concerns over a new XE variant, which is said to be more transmissible than Omicron.

Here are top ten global updates on coronavirus:

1. More than 10 million new Covid cases and 45,000 new deaths were registered by the WHO in the March 21-27 week. The world has recorded over 6 million Covid deaths so far.

2. The highest number of fresh cases, according to the global body, were recorded from the Republic of Korea, (2 442 195 new cases; -13%). Of the European nations, there has been a worrying surge in Germany (1 576 261 new cases; +2%), France (845 119 new cases; +45%), and Italy (503 932 new cases; +6%). Vietnam (1 127 716 new cases; -40%) had the third spot on the list of countries with the highest number of new cases.

3. Chile (11 858 new deaths; +1710%) followed by the United States (5 367 new deaths; +83%) registered the highest number of global weekly deaths.

4. India (4 525 new deaths; +619%), Russia (2 859) new deaths; -22%), and the Republic of Korea (2 471 new deaths; +22%). were next on the list. India, however, had added to its backlog deaths.

5. Worldwide, the Omicron variant is said to be the most dominant. "Among the 382 789 sequences uploaded to GISAID with specimens collected in the last 30 days, 381 824 (99.7%)were Omicron, 175 (<0.1%) were Delta, and 649 sequences were not assigned to a Pango lineage (0.2%)," the WHO report said.

6. The WHO has said that XE strain - recombinant variant (BA.1-BA.2) -p was first detected in the United Kingdom on 19 January, and more than 600 sequences have been reported since. "Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10% as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation. XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported," the report said.

7. The global body has said it continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risk associated with recombinant variants.

8. France continues to see a huge surge in Covid cases. It recorded 132,114 new Covid cases, according to Reuters news agency.

9. Worrying reports have emerged from China where parents and children are being forced to separate as the virus spreads fast.

10. China witnessed its worst outbreak in two years despite strict curbs, huge vaccination coverage and strict Zero Covid policy in place.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON