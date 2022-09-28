Home / World News / Massive fire breaks out in China restaurant, 17 dead

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:07 PM IST

China Restaurant Fire: The blaze broke out at 12:40 pm in an eatery in the city of Changchun.

AFP |

A fire at a restaurant in northeastern China on Wednesday killed 17 people and injured three, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out at 12:40 pm (0440 GMT) in an eatery in the city of Changchun, the local government said in a statement posted on the Weibo social media platform.

Firefighters "rushed to the scene" and completed search and rescue work by 3 pm, the statement said.

"The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment while posthumous care for the victims is being carried out," it added.

Authorities said the cause of the incident is under investigation.


