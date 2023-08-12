Maui Wildfires: Mick Fleetwood's restaurant on Front Street destroyed

The Maui wildfires have spared neither the people nor their properties. Various videos of the destruction have left people feeling helpless. Another heartbreaking video shared by Senator Brian Schatz captured the destruction of ‘Fleetwoods’ caused by the blazing Maui wildfires.

"Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost," Mick wrote.

The restaurant was owned by British musician Mick Fleetwood. Confirming that his restaurant was among the many businesses damaged the musician took to Twitter and wrote, "Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members." The restaurant's website indicates it will remain “closed until further notice.”

The 10-second clip shows that what used to be a local gathering spot with a beautiful roof-top bar overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the West Maui Mountains, is now a heap of glass fragments, charred wood and ashes.

Front Street, the most important business street in Maui, hosted a wide variety of famous businesses and eateries. Mostly all the stores and venues on the street have been burned in the wildfires.

Interestingly, while everything along the street has been burnt, the iconic Fleetwood's sign remains intact.

Commemorating the loss of other families and businesses the restaurant founder wrote, "On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui."

"We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come," added Mick.

As of Saturday, the death toll tragically rose to 80, making it one of the worst disasters in Hawaii's history.

"Without a doubt, it feels like a bomb was dropped on Lahaina," said Governor Josh Green post his assessment of the damages.

Richard Bissen, Mayor of Maui said that although they are going through a dark chapter, the whole community will work to rebuild and overcome their challenges.