Watch: World's largest volcano erupts for 1st time since 1984, terrifying Hawaii

Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:34 AM IST

Mauna Loa Volcano: Watch: World's largest volcano erupts for first time since 1984, terrifying Hawaii

Mauna Loa Volcano: The lava on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa in Hawaii.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The world's largest active volcano burst into life for the first time in 40 years, spewing lava and hot ash in a spectacular display of nature's fury by Mauna Loa in Hawaii. Rivers of molten rock could be seen high up on the volcano, venting huge clouds of steam and smoke at the summit. The eruption sparked warnings as the situation could change rapidly.

Pressure has been building at Mauna Loa for years, according to the United States Geological Survey, which reported the eruption could be seen from 45 miles (72 kilometers) away.

The eruption began shortly before midnight on Sunday and was initially contained within the concave area at the top of the volcano.

"The eruption of Mauna Loa has migrated from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where fissures are feeding several lava flows," the USGS said adding that there was currently no threat to people living below the eruption zone, but warned that the volcano was volatile.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa rift zone eruption can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the agency warned.

Experts also cautioned that winds could carry volcanic gas and fine ash downslope. Authorities in Hawaii have not issued any evacuation orders, although the summit area and several roads in the region were closed, and two shelters have been opened as a precaution.

