Meet Bilawal Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's son, who is running for Pakistan PM post

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is running for the country's top post as he unveiled his party’s 10-point agenda for general election 2024. The manifesto includes- ‘youth card’ for unemployed youth, doubled salaries in five-year tenure, three million houses for flood-affected, free health facilities, Benazir Card for laborers, education for all and expanding Benazir Income Support Program. Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (C) speaks to media.(AFP)

Announcing this on his mother Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary, Bilawal posted on X (formerly Twitter), “My mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was a champion of the people. She consistently fought for the lives and dignity of the poor, the oppressed, the marginalised. She stood resolute in the face of the brutality of dictators and the barbaric violence of the terrorists they nurtured.”

He continued, “Her legacy of love, compassion, and bravery were the guiding light for all I aspired to. 16 years on and that light has not dimmed.”

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has challenged Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in their stronghold of Lahore in the February 8 polls as he filed nomination papers from the NA-128 constituency which has traditionally been the stronghold of the PML-N.

Who was Benazir Bhutto?

Benazir Bhutto was Pakistan's first woman prime minister, She was assassinated in a suicide bomb blast followed by a gun shooting attack outside the Liaquat Bagh as she was about to depart after addressing an election rally on December 27, 2007. She was aged 54. Her party remained in power from 2008 till 2013.

Her death was investigated by a team from Scotland Yard of the United Kingdom which submitted its report on January 8, 2008. It was rejected by Benazir Bhutto's husband Asif Ali Zardari who declared it inept and full of doubts. In 2009, a UN Fact-Finding mission arrived in Islamabad in July 2009 and released its report on her death which was also rejected by Zardari.