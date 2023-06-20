Meghan Markle accused of making staff conduct interviews before getting her voice edited into now-axed Spotify podcast

Industry “sources” have accused Meghan Markle of faking various interviews for her Archetypes podcast. They have alleged that she made her staff conduct interviews and then get audio of her voice edited into the final episodes.

Meghan Markle arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The allegations were reported by podcast-focused outlet Podnews, which said several sources have claimed that “some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with [audio of 41-year-old Meghan's] questions edited-in afterwards.” None of these episodes were specifically highlighted.

The podcast is described on Spotify as “a podcast where we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” It features interviews with famous women, but Meghan has also revealed a lot about herself. She discussed the concept of ambition with Serena Williams during the inaugural episode of the podcast. She also opened up about her struggles while living with the royal family.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast has been at the centre of a few controversies, including spreading misinformation on Covid-19 vaccine. The show was also accused of making antisemitic comments and using racial slurs. Earlier reports claimed that Spotify paid Prince Harry and Meghan $25 million for singing for a lucrative audio deal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These allegations come days after it was reported that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.

After the end of the first season, Spotify was reportedly planning to release a second season. Sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed the couple would stop making Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and appear for interviews that do not speak well of the Royal Family.

The axing of the show comes after it was reported that Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan and Harry’s podcast’s failure. Spotify laid off about 6% of its 6,600 workforce back in January. Redundancies are now said to be reaching 2% of the streaming platform’s workforce, according to New York Post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON