Meghan Markle dines with friends, but where's the $200k engagement ring?

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was all smiles as she enjoyed a belated birthday lunch with friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade in Los Angeles this week. A candid photograph shared by Kadi showcased Meghan's radiant presence as she embraced her close companions.

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP)

Dressed in a casual black tank top and sporting a delicate gold pendant necklace, Meghan exuded an effortless charm, with her hair elegantly styled in an updo. However, eagle-eyed royal enthusiasts couldn't help but notice a striking absence – Meghan's $200,000 diamond engagement ring was notably missing from her finger.

Typically perched above her gold wedding band and diamond eternity ring, the Duchess' engagement ring was conspicuously absent, igniting a flurry of speculation among royal watchers. Social media buzzed with discussions about the intriguing change in Meghan's jewelry.

One curious user tweeted, "I wonder what has happened to the engagement ring?" while another wrote, "Not everyone wears their engagement rings daily. I know I don't." Netizens offered various theories, suggesting that resizing or temporary removal might be the reason, with one suggesting, "Perhaps her ring was sent for resizing."

Meghan's decision to go ringless is not unprecedented. During her first pregnancy with Prince Archie, she temporarily removed her engagement and wedding rings, later revealing that the set underwent a lavish upgrade. Prince Harry, always the romantic, chose to elevate his wife's wedding band and gifted her a bespoke eternity ring on their first wedding anniversary.

Jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, recounting the charming gesture in the royal biography Finding Freedom, shared, “Prince Harry was the loveliest person ever. So romantic, so thoughtful.” As Meghan's friends rallied around for her birthday celebration, the missing engagement ring has ignited a wave of speculation.