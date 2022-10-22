Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their neighbours ‘divided’. Here’s why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as royals in 2020 and relocated to California. While their exit caused ripples in the royal family and Britain, their arrival in the US has also split the opinions of their neighbours, a report said.

The couple’s neighbours in Montecito- where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live- told Birminghim Live that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left people divided.

“A lot of people think, ‘yeah fun’, but a lot of people think, ‘they have got a bit of an attitude’. They are interested. People want to see what they are doing. They do not have bad motives,” Katie, a retired university lecturer and the couple’s neighbour told the outlet.

Neighbour Judy said, “There are people I know who are interested and curious about what they are doing. But I do not have any particular need to find out more about them.”

"I have not really heard much about Harry and Meghan. That’s why they live here. It is a pretty mellow town,” another neighbour added.

Harry and Meghan bought their house in Montecito in June 2020. The couple relocated to the US and began living in the California house four months after stepping down from royal duties.

The Sussexes are reportedly looking to sell their $ 14.7 million Montecito home and relocate to a fancy neighborhood, The Sun claimed, adding that the move is being considered as the town is experiencing increased property crime.

