This is what Prince Harry 'couldn't stand' about Meghan Markle in docuseries

Prince Harry's face was red with anger when Meghan Markle mentioned meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, according to a body language expert. In the second episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series, Meghan described meeting the Queen for the first time.

“It's surreal. It wasn't like some big moment of like, 'Now you're going to meet my grandmother. I didn't know I was going to meet her until moments before. And I remember we were in the car and we were driving up and he's like 'You know how to curtsy right?' And I just thought it was a joke,” Meghan Markle said.

She then performed an exaggerated bow while seated on a couch, arms outstretched while her husband Prince Harry looked on.

"Pleasure to meet you your majesty," Meghan Markle said laughing. The bow enraged royal experts who have slammed her for making light of the privilege of meeting the late monarch.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield slammed Meghan Markle for "playing dumb" over the encounter, adding that it was clear that Prince Harry didn't enjoy his wife's rendition of the moment.

"Prince Harry's face says it all," the royal commentator said while body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas said, "The first part of Harry's reaction tells me that he knew what was coming. He is serious even if Meghan is speaking quickly, joyfully but there's no connection, no empathy in him. He is serious and maybe even angry, notice what happens with his throat, he is swallowing at that moment."

"He is looking at Meghan and he displays contempt. A split second after that, he looks away and presses his jaw. You can see the patches of red on his face are much redder – the cheeks, the bridge of the nose, the temples – it could be that he feels ashamed or angry," the body language expert explained.

