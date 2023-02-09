Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning this unexpected career move? Details

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle could be making her way back to Hollywood very soon, a report claimed. The former Suits star and her husband Prince Harry are planning to produce romantic comedies and move away from creating documentaries, Telegraph reported.

The couple who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States is now planning to produce more “fun” scripted series, according to the report.

Another report said that they are just producing the projects and won’t be appearing in any of them. “There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content. It will be rom-coms, feel-good and lighthearted programs," New York Post reported.

This comes after the couple release their documentary on Netflix under a multi-year deal to create content for the streaming giant. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had told The New York Times in 2020 that they plan to develop “documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming” for Netflix.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," they had said then.

Last year, Meghan Markle had told Variety magazine that the couple used love as the “baseline” for productions they wanted to make.

“People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there,” Meghan Markle had said.

