‘Cuckoo’ Meghan's ‘woke hang-ups’ will destroy her marriage, says UK politician

Meghan Markle is a “cuckoo” in the royal nest and her “woke Californian hang-ups” will destroy her marriage to Prince Harry, a senior UK politician said. In an outspoken attack on the couple, former Labour minister and diarist Chris Mullin said that Prince Harry will “come limping home” when the marriage “ends in tears.” Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle is “clearly the main mover” in the couple’s relationship with “Harry very much second fiddle”, the politician said.

The claims are contained in Chris Mullin’s latest memoir, “Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin?" which contains indiscreet accounts of meetings and conversations with royal family members, politicians and celebrities.

The politician dismissed Meghan Markle’s complaint that an unnamed royal speculated about the skin colour of her and Harry’s son, Archie.

In his 2020 memoir, the politician had revealed that Queen Elizabeth sent a man to the gallows with the words “do you know, he even shot the dog?”. She turned down an appeal by a man convicted of murder in Bermuda, he claimed.

In the new book, the politician also claims that the former Duke of Edinburgh once said “charm is a greatly overrated value”, describing Prince Philip as a “cantankerous old buffer”.

This comes following Prince Harry's visit to the UK to attend King Charles' coronation. The Duke of Sussex attended the ceremony alone without Meghan Markle. The couple had stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and since then live in the United States.

