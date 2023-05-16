Prince William's friend on Prince Harry royal feud: ‘It will last decades’

Prince Harry and Prince William's bitter will last for years, a friend of the latter said. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reportedly not spoken to Prince Harry since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. The brothers did not even interact during King Charles's coronation ceremony earlier this month. Prince William- Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Prince William's friend told Daily Beast that the feud could remain unresolved by the time the Prince of Wales becomes King.

“Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s Coronation. It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account,” the friend claimed.

This comes as a report in the Sunday Times claimed that Prince William has already started reflecting on his own coronation plans and what he will do differently for his own ceremony when the time comes.

A source told the newspaper that Prince William's coronation celebration will need to be modernised as, "He is really thinking, how do we make his Coronation feel most relevant in the future. He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the Coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different."

“He’s taking stock, he’s thinking ‘that was a supreme success and it was because Pa altered things. I’ve got to be cognizant of how that evolution happens in my day. What is it that stays? What do I need to change? What will our relationships with the realms and the Commonwealth be then?’ I don’t think he’ll be taking the filleting knife to it, but he will be checking it is sharp,” another source close to Prince William told Sunday Times.

