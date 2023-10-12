Meghan Markle thinks social media has ‘devolved,’ feels ‘frightened’ for her kids

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, candidly shared her apprehensions about her children's future engagement with social media during a discussion on mental wellness in the digital age. Joined by Prince Harry, the royal couple addressed the challenges faced by young people in the era of social media as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a panel held during Project Healthy Minds' second annual World Mental Health Day Festival and The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age in New York City, U.S., October 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

Markle expressed her concerns, acknowledging the inevitability of her children, Archie and Lilibet, embracing social media. "Our kids are really young, they're two and a half and four and a half... but social media is not going away," she stated, emphasizing the initial positive intentions behind these platforms: "There is an entry point that’s supposed to be positive and creating community. And something has devolved, and there’s no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard.”

Prince Harry echoed these worries, emphasizing the need to protect the youth online. "They don’t know any better,” he stressed, underlining the responsibility adults bear in guiding children through the digital landscape.

While the couple feels fortunate that their children are still quite young, Markle admitted her fear about the rapidly changing social media landscape: “'Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life... outside of course being a wife to this one. But I will say, I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again, quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change.”

"And this will be in front of us. They say, being a parent, the days are long but the years are short."

The discussion, hosted by the Sussexes’ Foundation, Archewell, shed light on the challenges faced by families in navigating the evolving digital world. Markle's heartfelt concerns resonated with parents globally, reflecting the shared responsibility of ensuring a safe and positive online environment for the next generation.

