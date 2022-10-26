Mercedes-Benz to withdraw from Russian market, sell shares to local investor

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 26, 2022 01:01 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: A Mercedes spokesperson said the company's stake in Russian truckmaker Kamaz would not be affected by the intended transaction.

Russia-Ukraine War: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car in the town of Esipovo outside Moscow, Russia.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.

A Mercedes spokesperson said the company's stake in Russian truckmaker Kamaz would not be affected by the intended transaction and should be transferred to Daimler Truck this year as planned.

