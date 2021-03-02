Home / World News / Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine: Report
US-based Merck halted the development of two of its own coronavirus vaccines in January to instead focus on its two Covid-19 treatments.
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, US.(REUTERS)

Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday, the report said.

The company said last month that it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorized.

The drugmaker will dedicate two US facilities to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, according to the report.

"Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic," the company said.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics
merck merck & co inc covid-19 united states
