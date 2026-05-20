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Meta lays off 8,000 employees worldwide due to AI-driven restructuring

According to the company, the layoffs are a part of a restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs while investing heavily in AI.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 01:27 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which owns several social media giants like Facebook and WhatsApp, is laying off 8,000 employees, with thousands of employees being notified.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made AI the company’s top priority, committing all resources to keeping pace with rivals like Alphabet’s Google and OpenAI.(REUTERS/ Representative)

According to the company, the layoffs are a part of a restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company began notifying workers around the world on Wednesday morning, starting with employees in the Asian hub Singapore, who got the note at 4 am local time, Bloomberg reported. European and US-based staff are expected to receive word early in their time zone as well, according to an internal memo.

Staff are being encouraged to work from home while the company cuts roughly 8,000 roles globally. This latest round of cuts is expected to hit Meta’s engineering and product teams in particular, and additional layoffs could come later in the year, the Bloomberg report quoted people familiar with the company’s plans as saying.

Will Mark Zuckerberg's AI push pay off?

That’s just a small portion of Meta’s projected capital expenditures this year, which could hit $145 billion, and the additional hundreds of billions that the company anticipates spending on AI infrastructure before the end of the decade.

 
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