Meta ropes in MongoDB CEO Chirantan Desai to lead new AI platform for enterprise customers

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday company's next step, a new AI platform for enterprise customers calling it “the next major pillar of our business.” The company has roped in Chirantan "CJ" Desai MongoDB Inc.’s president and chief executive officer to lead the Meta Enterprise Platform.
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"Meta Enterprise Platform will use our strengths that few other companies have: advanced models, leading agents, large-scale infrastructure, and years of working closely with many businesses. Initially, we will focus on bringing our full technology stack, including the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code, and more to businesses and developers to help them grow,"Zuckerberg said in a post on X.
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Welcoming Desai to the company, Zuckerberg said that he looks forward to partnering with him him on this journey.
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Welcoming Desai to the company, Zuckerberg said that he looks forward to partnering with him him on this journey.
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"CJ is an experienced enterprise leader with a track record of building full-stack software and delivering results in AI, infrastructure, business applications, and security," said zukcerberh.
As soon as Desai announced his departure and reports emerged that he would join Meta, MongoDB’s stock plunged 21% to $326.51 at 10:50 a.m. in New York, marking its steepest intraday decline since March 3. Desai owns 72,753 MongoDB shares, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, meaning the value of his stake fell by around $6.1 million on Monday.
Other enterprise software companies, including Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc. and ServiceNow Inc., also declined, while Meta’s stock fell 4.2%.
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Desai said he was excited to join Meta as its Chief Enterprise Platform Officer and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the new initiative.
“I am very excited to share that I’m joining Meta as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer to lead Meta’s enterprise efforts, reporting to Mark Zuckerberg. This newly formed unit will focus on translating Meta’s AI leadership into transformative products for developers and businesses. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead this effort and excited for everything we’ll build with our customers,” Desai said in a LinkedIn post.
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