Mexican drug lord El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro to released from US prison after 2021 arrest

The wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman will reportedly be released from a US prison on Wednesday, September 13. Former beauty queen and dual US-Mexico citizen Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested in 2021 for conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine. She is being held at Long Beach Residential Reentry Management in California at present, according to US Bureau of Prisons records.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, departs after the trial of Mexican drug lord Guzman, known as "El Chapo", at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, U.S., February 12, 2019.R (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)(REUTERS)

On May 30, Emma was transferred there from FMC Carswell in Texas. She pleaded guilty in 2021 to multiple charges, including a money-laundering conspiracy charge and to engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors had initially asked for a four-year sentence. However, US District Judge Rudolph Contreras said a three-year term was enough considering Emma’s role was only a small piece of a massive organisation.

"This began when she was a very impressionable minor married to a powerful man more than three decades older," Jeffrey Lichtman, her attorney, said at the time

‘I beg you to not allow them to grow up without the presence of a mother’

El Chapo and Emma share twin daughters. Emma requested the judge during her sentencing that she be given a punishment that would let her watch her then nine-year-old daughters grow up. "I beg you to not allow them to grow up without the presence of a mother," she said.

EL Chapo is serving a life sentence in the US after being convicted on murder conspiracy and drug charges in February 2019. He is serving his time in infamous United States Penitentiary Florence, a supermax federal prison in Colorado. El Chapo was found guilty of running the Sinaloa cartel, an industrial-sized drug trafficking operation. It is known as one of the world’s largest, barbaric and most profitable drug smuggling organisations.