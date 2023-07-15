Mexico files complain with American govt, is US violating treaties with floating barriers on Rio Grande river in Texas?

The ongoing border control efforts by the state of Texas have sparked a diplomatic row with Mexico. Mexican officials recently lodged a complaint with the United States government regarding the floating barriers installed by Texas in the Rio Grande River. The aim of these barriers is to deter migrants from crossing into the state illegally. Texas’ large orange barriers in the Rio Grande have drawn the ire of the Mexican government.

However, concerns have been raised over potential violations of bilateral treaties and the environmental impact of these measures. The dispute highlights the complex challenges surrounding border security and the need to balance various interests.

Implications of the Floating Barriers

Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, raised concerns over the floating barriers installed by Texas in the Rio Grande River. In a diplomatic note, she emphasized the need to verify whether these barriers impede the natural flow of the river and cross into Mexican territory.

The 1944 and 1970 treaties between Mexico and the US govern the boundaries and water that separate the two nations. Any interference with the river's flow could potentially violate these agreements, leading to diplomatic tensions.

Territorial Inspection

To address Mexico's concerns, a territorial inspection is being planned by Mexican authorities. This inspection aims to verify the precise locations of the buoys and assess whether they cross into Mexican territory. By conducting a topographical survey, Mexico intends to gather evidence regarding the potential violations of the bilateral treaties. The findings of this inspection will play a crucial role in determining the next steps and potential resolutions to the dispute.

Barbed Wire Fencing and Safety Concerns

In addition to the floating barriers, Mexico also expressed its objections to the placement of barbed wire fencing along a low-lying island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas. These additional measures have raised further concerns among critics.

Human rights advocates worry about the increased risk of migrant drownings posed by the large buoys. Furthermore, environmental groups have voiced their apprehensions about the potential impact on the river ecosystem. These concerns highlight the multifaceted nature of the issue and the need to consider various perspectives when implementing border control measures.

Governor Abbott's Border Security Initiative

The installation of the floating barriers in the Rio Grande River is part of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's comprehensive effort to enhance border security. The multi-billion-dollar initiative aims to address the challenges associated with illegal crossings and protect the Texas-Mexico border.

However, the controversy surrounding the barriers underscores the complexities involved in achieving effective border control while respecting international treaties, ensuring safety, and preserving the environment.

