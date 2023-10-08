Mia Khalifa extends support to Palestine amid Hamas attack on Israel, gets blasted on social media

As the Israel-Palestine conflict escalates with Hamas launching a surprise attack on Israel, former adult star Mia Khalifa has made a bold statement in solidarity with Palestine. In a post on X, Mia said, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time."

Mia Khalifa takes a stand: Solidarity with Palestine amid Israel-Palestine conflict. (AP, miakhalifa/Instagram)(AP, Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Israel-Palestine conflict has once again taken center stage in international headlines as the region experiences a resurgence of violence. Medical sources in Gaza have reported that at least 198 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli air attacks following a Hamas offensive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The conflict shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, and the international community is closely watching as developments take place.

ALSO READ: Shocking video shows Hamas militants paraglide into Israel amid ‘all-night party’ near Gaza Strip

Mia, known for her past in the adult entertainment industry, has been vocal about the Israel-Palestine conflict in the past. Her recent statement in support of Palestinians has gotten the Lebanese-American media personality significant attention, sparked discussions, and brought about a lot of backlash on social media platforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The conflict took a shocking turn when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, leading to a series of retaliatory strikes. One of the most terrifying moments of the recent violence was captured on live television when an Israeli missile struck the Palestine Tower, a prominent building in Gaza, right behind a reporter. The video of the incident has surfaced, sending shockwaves through social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Israel at war: What exactly happened? A breakdown of how Hamas attacks unfolded

World leaders and organizations have expressed their concerns over the escalating violence in the region and have called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties and destruction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The United Nations and various countries have urged both sides to de-escalate the situation and return to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict.

The Israel-Palestine conflict, with its deep-rooted historical and political complexities, has been a source of tension and suffering for generations. Recent events have once again highlighted the urgent need for a lasting solution that can bring peace and stability to the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON