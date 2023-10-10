Mia Khalifa fired from podcast deal for supporting Palestine amid Hamas attack on Israel

Former adult film actress Sarah Joe Chamoun, also known as Mia Khalifa, faced is in trouble with her recent business dealings with Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro due to her public support for Palestine during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Mia Khalifa faces backlash and business fallout over support for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas conflict.(AP,miakhalifa/Instagram)(AP/Instagram)

Mia received major backlash on social media for expressing solidarity with war-torn Palestine following Hamas' surprise attack on Israel.

On X, Mia posted a message stating, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time." She also added another tweet, saying, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal."

In response to Mia's tweets, Todd Shapiro, who had plans to collaborate with her, took immediate action by terminating their partnership.

He expressed his strong disapproval, saying, "This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa.Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance.We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it's too late for you."

Following this incident, Mia refrained from posting on social media. Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas conflict continued, with more than 1,200 casualties on both sides and thousands of people sustaining injuries.

On Monday, the militant group Hamas expressed openness to a potential truce, giving scope for peace between the respective groups to be resolved and avoiding any further damage and destruction from erupting.