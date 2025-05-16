Menu Explore
Minneapolis tornado: Sirens sound as storm hits Minnesota amid NWS warning | Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 16, 2025 01:37 AM IST

Tornado sirens sounded across Minneapolis as a powerful storm swept through Minnesota on Thursday.

Tornado sirens sounded across Minneapolis as a powerful storm swept through Minnesota on Thursday. This was as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Warning for Minneapolis, Coon Rapids, and Blaine until 2:45 PM.

Tornado warning in Minneapolis.(UnSplash)
Tornado warning in Minneapolis.(UnSplash)

 

Tornado Watch

According to an NWS alert, Tornado Watch 251 remains in effect for several parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT on Thursday.

In Minnesota, the watch includes 21 counties:

Central Minnesota:

Benton

Meeker

Morrison

Sherburne

Stearns

Todd

Wright

East Central Minnesota:

Anoka

Carver

Chisago

Dakota

Hennepin

Isanti

Kanabec

Mille Lacs

Ramsey

Scott

Washington

Southeast Minnesota:

Goodhue

West Central Minnesota:

Douglas

Pope

In Wisconsin, the watch includes 9 counties:

Northwest Wisconsin:

Barron

Polk

Rusk

West Central Wisconsin:

Chippewa

Dunn

Eau Claire

Pepin

Pierce

St. Croix

This watch includes the cities of:

Alexandria, Blaine, Cambridge, Center City, Chanhassen, Chaska, Chippewa Falls, Durand, Eau Claire, Elk River, Glenwood, Hastings, Hudson, Ladysmith, Litchfield, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Menomonie, Minneapolis, Monticello, Mora, Osceola, Princeton, Red Wing, Rice Lake, River Falls, Sauk Rapids, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Stillwater, and Victoria.

