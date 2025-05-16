Minneapolis tornado: Sirens sound as storm hits Minnesota amid NWS warning | Videos
Tornado sirens sounded across Minneapolis as a powerful storm swept through Minnesota on Thursday.
Tornado sirens sounded across Minneapolis as a powerful storm swept through Minnesota on Thursday. This was as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Warning for Minneapolis, Coon Rapids, and Blaine until 2:45 PM.
Tornado Watch
According to an NWS alert, Tornado Watch 251 remains in effect for several parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT on Thursday.
In Minnesota, the watch includes 21 counties:
Central Minnesota:
Benton
Meeker
Morrison
Sherburne
Stearns
Todd
Wright
East Central Minnesota:
Anoka
Carver
Chisago
Dakota
Hennepin
Isanti
Kanabec
Mille Lacs
Ramsey
Scott
Washington
Southeast Minnesota:
Goodhue
West Central Minnesota:
Douglas
Pope
In Wisconsin, the watch includes 9 counties:
Northwest Wisconsin:
Barron
Polk
Rusk
West Central Wisconsin:
Chippewa
Dunn
Eau Claire
Pepin
Pierce
St. Croix
This watch includes the cities of:
Alexandria, Blaine, Cambridge, Center City, Chanhassen, Chaska, Chippewa Falls, Durand, Eau Claire, Elk River, Glenwood, Hastings, Hudson, Ladysmith, Litchfield, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Menomonie, Minneapolis, Monticello, Mora, Osceola, Princeton, Red Wing, Rice Lake, River Falls, Sauk Rapids, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Stillwater, and Victoria.