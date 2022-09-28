Missing US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found dead in Nepal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:23 PM IST

A search team retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas on Wednesday.

A search team retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas on Wednesday, two days after she went missing from the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak.

"The search team that left this morning on a helicopter spotted her body and is bringing her back," Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organised the expedition, told AFP.

