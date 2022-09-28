Missing US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found dead in Nepal

A search team retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas on Wednesday, two days after she went missing from the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak.

"The search team that left this morning on a helicopter spotted her body and is bringing her back," Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organised the expedition, told AFP.