Mitch McConnell's 30s freeze sparks concern about his future but can he be forced out?

Growing concerns about the health of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have ignited speculation about his future in politics, as calls for his resignation gain momentum on social media. During a recent press conference in Kentucky, McConnell appeared to freeze and was led away from the podium, raising questions about his well-being.

Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up for more than 30 seconds during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, after an event with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Covington, Kentucky, U.S. August 30, 2023 in a still image from video.(via REUTERS)

Despite asserting "I'm OK," McConnell's aides later clarified that he had felt momentarily lightheaded and intended to consult a physician. This incident comes after previous instances of disorientation, including a brief hospitalization in March due to a fall.

House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to assert that McConnell is "not fit for office," while conservative talk radio host Clay Travis voiced concerns about his fitness for his role.

Experts suggest that convincing McConnell to step aside may prove difficult given his immense influence within the GOP establishment. Thomas Gift from the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London noted that McConnell's long-standing grip on power could complicate any effort to hasten his departure.

Removing a Senate Majority or Minority leader is possible through an ordinary resolution decided by a majority of the party's senators, or by expulsion from Congress itself with a two-thirds Senate majority. This implies that McConnell could be removed even if some Republicans continue to support him.

If McConnell were to leave Congress, the replacement process would be defined by Kentucky state law. Recent legislation mandates that the departing senator's replacement must be from the same party and chosen by the governor from a list of three candidates. This individual would serve until a special election determines a permanent successor, unless the scheduled election is within three months.

Potential successors for McConnell's role include Senate Minority Whip John Thune, former Republican Whip John Cornyn, and John Barrasso, who chairs the Senate Republican Conference. The GOP's delicate balancing act between addressing health concerns and maintaining party unity will play a crucial role in determining McConnell's future and the course of Republican leadership.