Home / World News / Moderna says Covid vaccine 96% effective in 12-to-17 year olds
world news

Moderna says Covid vaccine 96% effective in 12-to-17 year olds

US government support of a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization could weigh on Moderna’s shares.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The company raised its product sales projection for 2021 to $19.2 billion from $18.4 billion.(REUTERS)

Moderna Inc. said studies of its Covid vaccine in teenagers showed that it was 96% effective and raised its product sales projections for the year as it reported its first-ever profitable quarter.

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $1.94 billion, Moderna said, versus the average expectation of $2.22 billion. Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 a share; analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $2.34 a share.
  • The company raised its product sales projection for 2021 to $19.2 billion from $18.4 billion.

Key Insights

  • Initial results from the company’s study of its Covid-19 vaccine in 12-to-17 year old adolescents showed that the vaccine was 96% effective with no serious safety problems, the company said.
  • Moderna is racing to bolster production capacity to help inoculate the world from Covid-19 and keep viral variants at bay. It recently announced investments in U.S. plants and overseas contractors that will raise supply of its Covid vaccine to as many as 3 billion doses next year. The final count depends on the mix of primary two-dose vaccine and booster shots that use less vaccine material.
  • On Wednesday, Moderna released results of preliminary human trials showing that two types of booster shots helped bolster immune responses against variants that surfaced in South Africa and Brazil.
  • U.S. government support of a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization could weigh on Moderna’s shares.

Market Performance

  • Moderna fell 6.7% in trading before U.S. markets opened. The shares have gained 56% since the year began through Wednesday’s close.

Moderna Inc. said studies of its Covid vaccine in teenagers showed that it was 96% effective and raised its product sales projections for the year as it reported its first-ever profitable quarter.

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $1.94 billion, Moderna said, versus the average expectation of $2.22 billion. Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 a share; analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $2.34 a share.
  • The company raised its product sales projection for 2021 to $19.2 billion from $18.4 billion.

Key Insights

  • Initial results from the company’s study of its Covid-19 vaccine in 12-to-17 year old adolescents showed that the vaccine was 96% effective with no serious safety problems, the company said.
  • Moderna is racing to bolster production capacity to help inoculate the world from Covid-19 and keep viral variants at bay. It recently announced investments in U.S. plants and overseas contractors that will raise supply of its Covid vaccine to as many as 3 billion doses next year. The final count depends on the mix of primary two-dose vaccine and booster shots that use less vaccine material.
  • On Wednesday, Moderna released results of preliminary human trials showing that two types of booster shots helped bolster immune responses against variants that surfaced in South Africa and Brazil.
  • U.S. government support of a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization could weigh on Moderna’s shares.

Market Performance

  • Moderna fell 6.7% in trading before U.S. markets opened. The shares have gained 56% since the year began through Wednesday’s close.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Ajit Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP