Modi thanks Harris for Covid-19 call, invites her to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Vice-President Kamala Harris profusely for extending support to India “like a family, with a sense of kinship” when she had called some months ago in the midst of a devastating second wave of Covid-19 cases sweeping though India.

The prime minister said Harris had given a message of cooperation sensitivity “like a true friend”.

PM Modi then went to extend Harris an invitation to visit India to which Harris nodded.

The two leaders made brief remarks before their first meeting ever. They had spoken on phone some months ago when Harris had called to inform Modi of the Biden administration’s decision to send Covid-19 vaccines from the US stockpile.

As the largest democracy and the oldest democracy, the prime minister said, India and the United States are “indeed natural partners. We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests, and also our coordination and cooperation is continuously increasing”.

The prime minister then told Harris they had shared interests and concerns. Strengthening the supply chain, new and emerging technologies and space, he said, “are areas of special interest for you. These are areas which are of interest to me too and of special priority”.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Vice-President Harris spoke of shared concerns and priorities in the Indo-Pacific, climate change, and on democracy.

“As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world, and that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home,; Harris, said, adding, “it is incumbent on our nations to of course, protect democracies in the best interest of the people of our countries.”