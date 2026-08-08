Mojtaba Khamenei in critical condition, imminent death rumours circulate in Iran: Report

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who recently succeeded his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is in critical condition and has been hospitalised, with reports circulating that the news of his death may be imminent.

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader shortly after his father was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28 (REUTERS)

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IranWire, citing sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, reported that rumours about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being in an “extremely critical condition” were circulating at the highest levels of the Iranian regime, news agency ANI reported.

One source quoted by the outlet said, “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.”

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader shortly after his father was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28. Since taking office, he has made no public appearances and has communicated exclusively through written statements.

He was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes that targeted his father’s compound, forcing him into hiding. He has since been compelled to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid being targeted.

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Adding to the speculation over his condition, President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged in a state TV interview that direct interaction with Mojtaba Khamenei is currently “very difficult”.

His physical location and capacity have also been repeatedly questioned in international and regional reports. In July, Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, claimed that Khamenei was “not in Iran”.

Around the same time, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that Iran’s top military leadership had been eliminated. Trump also claimed that Khamenei was “90% gone” and incapacitated following the military campaign.

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Iranian state officials have previously sought to downplay the severity of Khamenei’s initial injuries. However, his continued absence from live public appearances and direct addresses has fuelled intense regional and international speculation over his health and the stability of his leadership.

Western and opposition intelligence sources have repeatedly suggested that Khamenei suffered severe or disfiguring injuries, which led to his complete absence from live public appearances and his reliance solely on written statements.

Iranian state officials, however, have offered contrasting accounts. Representatives from Iran’s Health Ministry previously described his initial injuries as superficial, while senior officials have maintained that he continues to provide strategic oversight and operational directives for the country.

(With inputs from ANI)