Mojtaba Khamenei ‘meets’ Iran President after ‘critical’ health reports; What was discussed?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to discuss the country’s military and economic situation, days after Israeli media reports claimed that Khamenei was in an “extremely critical condition”.

Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei meets Pezeshkian, discusses war, economy and military affairs (File photos)

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The meeting comes amid heightened tensions over the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran, with discussions focusing on military developments, economic pressures and measures to address the needs of the Iranian people, state broadcaster Press TV reported on Sunday.

What was discussed

The talks, according to Press TV, focused on the needs of the Iranian people, the current situation and future prospects of the US-Israeli war against Iran, as well as military developments.

The two leaders also discussed ways to secure resources and manage spending on the rial, foreign currency and energy, along with strengthening economic engagement with foreign partners, the report added.

The meeting was also reported by the Farsi X account attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei.

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{{^usCountry}} "In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on the country's issues and problems, particularly the provision of the people's livelihood needs, the current conditions of the third imposed war and the future ahead, developments in the military domain, solutions regarding the provision of resources and management of expenditures--"rial, foreign currency, and energy"--as well as economic interactions with foreign parties," part of the post on X read. Meet after reports over Khamenei’s health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on the country's issues and problems, particularly the provision of the people's livelihood needs, the current conditions of the third imposed war and the future ahead, developments in the military domain, solutions regarding the provision of resources and management of expenditures--"rial, foreign currency, and energy"--as well as economic interactions with foreign parties," part of the post on X read. Meet after reports over Khamenei’s health {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting comes against the backdrop of reports about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency released an undated video showing Mojtaba Khamenei appearing to be in good health. The footage emerged after Israeli media reports claimed that the Supreme Leader was in critical condition and had been taken to a hospital.

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On Friday, Israeli media reported that Khamenei was in an “extremely critical condition”. Channel 14, citing sources inside Iran, and The Jerusalem Post, citing IranWire and sources close to Pezeshkian’s administration, reported that concerns about Khamenei’s health were circulating among Iran’s leadership.

The meeting took place as Pezeshkian began his third year in office. He was elected president on July 6, 2024, after winning the July 5 election, and was formally appointed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 28 before being sworn in on July 30.

Pezeshkian's election came months after then-President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash.

No public appearance yet

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28. Since taking over the position, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearances and has communicated through written statements.

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